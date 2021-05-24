Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One more COVID death as Fiji records new daily toll|Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj|Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU|Naitasiri residents commend frontliners on Sawani border|Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|Vaccination roll out to be ramped up|Tudravu visits Police families in isolation|Telehealth services now available|Totogo Police Station to continue operation|Australia continues to support Fiji in getting Fijians vaccinated|PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions|High rate of hospitalization a possibility|Constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive|Quarantine facilities to be set up in Kadavu|Remote villages in Navua receive assistance|150 new COVID-19 infections, new cluster identified|50,000 more vaccines from Australia arrive|Quarantine requirements for AUSMAT team amended|Daily test positivity at 3.2 percent|No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine|Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning|Many residents in Care Homes vaccinated|Rewa EOC team taken into isolation|Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 5:40 am

Some employees believe that they must be afforded the right to make an informed choice rather than being compelled to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj says people have a choice but that must be based on adequate and accurate information about the vaccine.

Raj says the right to freedom includes the right not to be subjected to forced medical procedures without one’s informed consent.

Article continues after advertisement

“Until now the state has not forced anybody to get vaccinated.it is consistent with the constitutional provisions which especially provide that everybody has the right to be free from scientific and medical treatment.”

Raj says employers and employees need to consider the greater public interest of keeping the workplaces, homes, and the country safe.

“I think there is greater consideration in terms of the interest of the community over that of an induvial. So we have to look at all of those rare circumstances in which somebody cannot be vaccinated on religious grounds or because of health reasons and so forth.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President Sandeep Chauhan says several of its members have had a one-on-one session with its employees to inform and encourage them to get vaccinated.

“Made them realize that it’s all about ensuring that everybody is taken care of and it’s for the betterment. It’s for everybody the quicker we get vaccinated, the quicker the economy opens up and everybody can get employed.”

Chauhan says Fijians need to move beyond being selfish and think about their loved ones.

The Ministry of Health says while vaccination is not compulsory as it’s an individual choice, they are encouraging vaccinations to reduce hospitalizations and severe cases.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.