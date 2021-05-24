Home

COVID-19

Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 12:30 pm

The Fijian Government together with relevant stakeholders are mapping out various pathways that can be explored to safely revive the tourism industry.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-khaiyum says the safety of all citizens remains a top priority.

“We need to ensure in order to protect our people and protect our industry that we have a specific reliance on protocols that they have followed that we can say yes, ok yes we actually believe that what you have said is authentic.”

Sayed-khaiyum says that there is a possibility of having charter flights to countries with higher vaccination rates.

“We have to think beyond the norm that existed prior to COVID-19. There could be a need to do charter flights by Fiji Airways to destinations where people are fully vaccinated and with higher rates of vaccination.”

Aiyaz Sayed-khaiyum reassures that government will be running background checks on other countries’ COVID responses and vaccination campaigns.

