Government is decisive on easing restrictions

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is again reassuring Fijians that the government is in firm control of the pandemic situation.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama says the impactful decisions taken by the government have led to the easing of restrictions and more can be expected from the 4th of next month.

Bainimarama adds the COVID mitigation efforts and interventions have turned the tide, as evident with the easing of various restrictions.

“By next week, church services will resume, and only those who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter churches. I want to reassure all believers that we made this decision to protect you. It is not about denying people our freedom to worship, but it is about keeping our public space, including churches, safe.”

Bainimarama has acknowledged the Methodist Church President for strictly enforcing the vaccination rule.

“Get the vaccine. Join the 590,386 citizens who have received the first jab and the 419,065 who have been fully vaccinated. To this end, let me thank all who chose the vaccine. You are a big part of the reason for our quick return to normal.”

The Prime Minister had earlier announced that more restrictions will be eased as Fiji’s vaccination reaches certain targets.

