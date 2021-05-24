Four patients on ventilators

74 COVID positive individuals are in severe or critical condition in various health facilities around Viti Levu.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu has confirmed they are among 386 people who are in COVID isolation facilities or hospitals.

He adds that four people are on ventilators, while 41% of the severe or critical patients are on oxygen.

19,905 individuals in the Central Division and 3,883 in the West are under home isolation.

