Food ration distribution to continue

The Ministry of Economy has confirmed that food ration distribution will continue today.
Coordinator, Kamal Gounder says so far they have distributed around 17,000 rations in the Suva Nausori containment area.
This includes, 11,000 packs distributed in the last three days, 4,250 during the earlier lockdown and 2,500 packs to households in isolation.
