Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed

Fiji now has four confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed moments ago that the latest case is of a 28-year-old male, who had returned from Australia over the weekend and is not related to the first three cases.

He arrived in from Australia on Saturday.

He and his immediate family members are all now in isolation at the Navua Hospital.

The first three cases were from the same family, where a flight attendant, his mother and nephew, had earlier tested positive and are all in a stable condition.

