Fijians urged to willingly comply

It will be a great pity for the Ministry of Health if they have to take punitive measures to ensure Fijians comply with COVID-19 safe measures.

This is the sentiment of Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, who says his teams are trying hard to encourage people to willingly comply as they don’t want to mandate anything.

Dr Fong says they are working with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport which will be reporting business houses who are not complying with the COVID-19 safety measures.

Screening and swab tests around Lautoka

Movement restrictions in Cunningham in Suva

LTA officers along Princes Road in Suva

The Suva bus stand