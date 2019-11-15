Fiji receives PPE from China

Fiji received around $270,000 worth of medical equipment from the Chinese government to help protect those at the frontline battling COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Personal Protective Equipment from China will further strengthen Fiji’s fight against the virus and also enhance the strong development partnership with China.

“In the midst of all this crisis, humanity is still very strong and for that we are truly grateful to the People’s Republic of China for you officials and for the many other organizations within China that are supporting the fight in Fiji and also the Pacific”.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qiang Bo says they are committed to helping successfully protect Fijians from Coronavirus.

“This batch of medical supply includes 1,000 pieces of Medical Disposable Protective Clothing, 1,000 pieces of Medical Protective Goggles, 100 pieces of Infrared thermometers, 1,000 pieces of N95 Protective face masks for medical use, 500 pairs of Disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves, and 500 pairs of Medical isolation shoe covers”.

Dr Waqainabete says joint efforts with relevant partners and stakeholders will help in stopping the spread of COVID-19 which will see its elimination in the country.
























