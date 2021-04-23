Fiji faces double threat: Dr Tudravu

Fiji faces two enemies this week with the Coronavirus still out in the community and a heavy rain alert for the whole country.

Health Ministry’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, says this will be the case for at least the next few days.

“In the next few days ladies and gentlemen and members of the public we are facing a double threat of COVID-19 and the rain.”

Dr Tudravu is calling on people to prevent children from playing in flooded waters as they can get life-threatening diseases like Leptospirosis and Diarrhea.

“From our history, we know that flooded drains are killers in Fiji. So please advise our young people who like to go out and play in the rain to avoid flooded rivers and flooded drains which can cause catastrophe to themselves and their families. Flooded parks and surroundings can be contaminated with human and animal wastes.”

Fijians are advised to boil all drinking water and stay at home.