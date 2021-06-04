Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong

The Ministry of Health is calling on Fijians to not listen to false prophets and pseudo-experts who say that COVID-19 cannot harm them.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says these false prophets and pseudo-experts are lying and information shared by them will lead vulnerable Fijians into Intensive Care Units.

Dr Fong says this can lead to the worst-case scenario which is death.

The Permanent Secretary says there is nothing reassuring about the low numbers of severe disease and death recorded so far.

“While we will continue to publish the locations of new clusters, no one should base their adherence –– or lack thereof –– based on whether they are near a cluster or in a red zone or in a green zone. We are dealing with community transmission. That means the exact source of every case is not known.”

Dr Fong adds while targeted lockdown continues to be employed, everyone in Fiji must adhere to COVID-safe protocols.

The Permanent Secretary says Fijians should be responsible and take necessary steps to keep themselves safe and healthy