Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID-19 Live Statement by Dr Fong|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|MCTTT to begin second wave impact survey|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso|New testing machines boost capacity|Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|Lami-Nausori residents receive ration|Disregard of safety measures concerning|11 arrested for breach|Limited online shopping services resume|Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media|Massive 94 more infections announced, majority in the Central Division|New positive cases entered into home isolation|Test positivity average stands at 1.9 percent|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 9, 2021 7:50 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is calling on Fijians to not listen to false prophets and pseudo-experts who say that COVID-19 cannot harm them.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says these false prophets and pseudo-experts are lying and information shared by them will lead vulnerable Fijians into Intensive Care Units.

Dr Fong says this can lead to the worst-case scenario which is death.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says there is nothing reassuring about the low numbers of severe disease and death recorded so far.

“While we will continue to publish the locations of new clusters, no one should base their adherence –– or lack thereof –– based on whether they are near a cluster or in a red zone or in a green zone. We are dealing with community transmission. That means the exact source of every case is not known.”

Dr Fong adds while targeted lockdown continues to be employed, everyone in Fiji must adhere to COVID-safe protocols.

The Permanent Secretary says Fijians should be responsible and take necessary steps to keep themselves safe and healthy

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.