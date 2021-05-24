Home

Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 12:30 pm
Villagers in Kadavu mending community check-point. [Source: Supplied]

Village Heads in Kadavu have been told not to let their guard down in enforcing COVID-19 safety measures.

Roko Tui Kadavu, Kitione Raibevu has defied rumours about the lifting of borders on the island and confirmed that no decision has been made about the relaxation of various restrictions.

He maintains that various preventative measures will remain, especially when nine new cases were recorded from the island in the latest COVID report.

“To the people of Kadavu, please ensure you adhere to the COVID safe protocols. For those who are planning to go out in the public, please wear face masks, sanitize or wash hands regularly and maintain two meters distance. Also those in villages, please stay away from isolation facilities as the risk of further transmission is high.”

Kadavu has a total of 483 cases and mobile outreach teams continue with visits to villages and settlements.

The vaccination campaign continues on the Island as well.

