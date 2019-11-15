Home

Disregarding the law could lead to extension of restriction: PM

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:52 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The Prime Minister has warned that if people continue to disregard the law, the restriction imposed on Lautoka could be extended to other areas or the entire country.

Voreqe Bainimarama made the statement yesterday after reports of people sneaking in and out of Lautoka were received by Police.

Bainimarama says the restriction imposed on Lautoka should not be taken lightly as the COVID-19 situation is a matter of life and death.

“But if people continue to break the law and leave or enter, we will not have a choice – these restrictions will need to be prolonged and extended to new areas or even the entire country. Please keep this in mind, it’s on all of us to keep this virus contained.”

Bainimarama is warning those who are planning to illegally enter or leave the confined area that punishments will match the seriousness of the offence.

