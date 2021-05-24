Screening swabbing continues to increase

A total of 6,347 individuals were screened and 1,954 swabbed at the Ministry of Health’s stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry, Doctor James Fong says these, brings the cumulative total to 318,919 individuals screened and 54,340 swabbed to date.

He adds the Ministry’s mobile screening teams also screened a total of 4,430 individuals and swabbed 611 in the same period.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, a total of 220,959 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April, with 263,820 tested since testing began in March 2020.

He says based on available testing numbers, the national 7-day daily test average is 3876 tests per day or 4.4 tests per 1,000 population.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 21.7% and continues on an upward trend.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]