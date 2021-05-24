Curfew to start from 8 tonight

The curfew for Viti Levu will now be moved an hour back to begin from 8pm today as 50.9 percent of the target population are fully vaccinated.

This was confirmed to FBC News by the Permanent Secretary of Health, Doctor James Fong.

Dr Fong says that their latest vaccination update at 1pm today reveals that Fiji’s vaccination rate continues on an upward trend.

“There will be a change in the curfew hours from today, the communications people are putting it out that from today we’re moving up to 8pm”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had previously stated that curfew will start from 8pm once we reach the 50 percent fully vaccinated threshold.

The Permanent Secretary for Health adds that while the change of the curfew hours means more time to carry out other essential activities, certain restriction in place still needs to be followed.

Dr Fong says this includes restrictions on social gatherings, wearing of face mask and practicing safe physical distancing of two meters.

