Curfew to start from 10pm tomorrow

The curfew hours have been moved back an hour to begin from 10pm until 4am from tomorrow.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says this as 70 percent adults are now fully vaccinated.

Bainimarama made the announcement on his Facebook page while congratulating Fiji for achieving the 70 percent fully jabbed target before October 4th.

Article continues after advertisement

He also reminded Fijians that from October 4th, houses of worship and almost all workplaces can open at 70 percent capacity to double-jabbed adults.

The Prime Minister is reminding Fijians who have received their first jab, to not skip their second.

Well done, Fiji! With 70% of adults now fully vaccinated, the curfew hours will be 10pm – 4am from tomorrow. Remember, from 4 October, houses of worship and almost all workplaces can open at 70% capacity to double-dosed adults. So, if you have one jab, don’t skip your second! — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) September 28, 2021

#TeamFiji🇫🇯 📌With 70% of adults now fully vaccinated, the curfew hours will be 10pm-4am from tomorrow, 29/09. 📌Remember, from 4 Oct, houses of worship and almost all workplaces can open at 70% capacity to double-dosed adults. 📌So, if you have one jab, don’t skip your 2nd! pic.twitter.com/jEeB32V8xq — Office of the Prime Minister (@fiji_opm) September 28, 2021

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard