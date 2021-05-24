Home

Curfew to start from 10pm tomorrow

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 4:45 pm

The curfew hours have been moved back an hour to begin from 10pm until 4am from tomorrow.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says this as 70 percent adults are now fully vaccinated.

Bainimarama made the announcement on his Facebook page while congratulating Fiji for achieving the 70 percent fully jabbed target before October 4th.

He also reminded Fijians that from October 4th, houses of worship and almost all workplaces can open at 70 percent capacity to double-jabbed adults.

The Prime Minister is reminding Fijians who have received their first jab, to not skip their second.

