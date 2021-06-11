Home

COVID-19 fishing passes issued

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 14, 2021 3:58 am

The Ministry of Fisheries has issued 46 COVID-19 fishing passes for both subsistence and commercial purposes.

Acting Permanent Secretary, Pene Baleinabuli says the C19 passes will allow fishermen in the COVID containment areas to fish for food and also for income.

Baleinabuli says 43 fishing passes were issued in the Western Division and three in the Central area.

Article continues after advertisement

“Right now the expected benefit is really to assist our people in the communities with their food security. That’s a matter of priority for all of us. And Government recognizes there’s a need to ensure that people have access to their basic necessities.”

 He adds the passes are part of the Government’s strategy to progressively allow Fijians to adjust to the new normal.

 “For those who are actually involved in commercial activities, the fishing passes will help them to generate some income and support their livelihood.”

 Fisheries Minister, Semi Koroilavesau says all fishermen needed to meet strict requirements before the passes were issued.

Anyone found breaching the conditions of their pass will face legal action.

