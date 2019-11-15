COVID-19 case stands at one, other tests return negative

The Ministry of Health has confirmed moments ago that Fiji still has only one case of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has tweeted that all other people tested so far have returned negative results.

The lone case remains the flight attendant from Lautoka, who contracted coronavirus abroad.

There is only 1 confirmed case of COVID 19. All suspected and tested so far are negative.#TogetherWeCan — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 20, 2020

