COVID-19 case stands at one, other tests return negative

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 20, 2020 2:00 pm

The Ministry of Health has confirmed moments ago that Fiji still has only one case of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has tweeted that all other people tested so far have returned negative results.

The lone case remains the flight attendant from Lautoka, who contracted coronavirus abroad.

Stay with us as we will have more on this with the Health Ministry holding a press conference this hour.

