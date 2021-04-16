Continue safe COVID-measures: PM

The government is calling on all Fijians to continue practicing social distancing, avoid large gatherings and practice COVID safe measures to ensure the virus is contained.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fijians need to be vigilant.

He stresses one should not let the past year of freedom from the virus lure all into a false sense of safety.

Bainimarama says Fiji has enjoyed 365 days of COVID-containment which has made everyone far too comfortable with the pandemic that continued to rage beyond our shores.

He says social distancing has been ignored, masks have gathered dust tucked away in drawers, and businesses went back to operating as usual.

The Prime Minister says the healthy habits learned 12 months ago have been forgotten.

“But over the course of the past year, the science has become even clearer that mask-wearing and physical distancing is absolutely essential to stop the virus from spreading. So now, more than ever, we need every woman, man, and child, and every business of every size, to go back to following that proven rule book.”

He says this is why they are enforcing the same, strict containment measures that have proven successful in the past.

He adds their contact tracing team is working overtime to identify and isolate every known contact of this latest case.

He is urging Fijians to assist in defeating the virus.

The PM is also urging Fijians living in the containment area to wear masks as it’s important.