Contacts called back for quarantine at CWM

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong has agreed that they had problems during the initial phases of the lockdown at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Dr Fong says the challenges were in terms of the definitions of the primary and secondary contacts of the patients.

He adds due to such challenges they had to call back some people who were designated as secondary contacts and were sent home after four days of quarantine.

“After they went home, there was a realization. Based on certain aspects of the history we started pulling more history together then it was realized that they need to come back in for the full quarantine measure.”

Dr Fong says they have resolved all the issues and have moved forward with a clearer view of what needs to be sorted out when it comes to primary and secondary contacts.