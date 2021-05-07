Cargo shipment under strict protocols

The Ministry of Transport has setup protocols for trucks and cargo transported on inter-island services.

All vessel operators must allow designated commercial goods trucks with its drivers to board the vessel and only these drivers will be allowed to move cargo and trucks from the vessel.

Seafarers and shore based workers have been urged to ensure that proper precautionary measures are taken, including wearing of PPEs and to practice social distancing.

Article continues after advertisement

Members of the public collecting freight are to collect from the designated points and they are not to board the vessel under any circumstances.

Drivers must also be allocated to the passenger lounge and form a specific bubble.

The Health Ministry is working with the Fiji Police Force to ensure these strict measures are enforced and any breaches will be dealt with accordingly.