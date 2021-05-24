Home

Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 13, 2021 5:26 am

Fiji is experiencing a blood shortage and the Fiji Red Cross is encouraging all eligible donors to give quickly.

The Fiji National Blood Service Director Josefa Bolaqace says this as some people are concerned on whether it’s safe to donate blood during this pandemic.

Bolaqace has assured blood donors that every blood drive will follow the highest standards of safety and infection control.

Article continues after advertisement

He says individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood, however, a person would need to wait seven days after getting the vaccine before donating.

Fiji Red Cross Society Director General, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says in the past, blood donors have helped ensure blood supply remained sufficient and with the current challenges of COVID-19, it is critical that people do not stop donating now.

The Fiji Red Cross Society is urgently appealing to the public to donate blood and under its auxiliary role to government, the FRCS has increased its support to the Fiji National Blood Service to address this urgent need.

The blood campaign appeals to new blood donor recruits to come forward and register their interest via phone or online platforms.

Blood is needed every day for ‘pregnant mothers, accident victims, cancer patients, complications of diabetes and patients who need surgery.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

