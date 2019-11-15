COVID-19
Australia to assist the Pacific access COVID-19 vaccines
October 31, 2020 10:28 am
From left: Australia’s Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Alex Hawke
The Australian Government is committing an additional $500m over three years on top of the $23.3m to assist the Pacific access COVID-19 vaccines.
Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne, Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Alex Hawke and Australia’s Minister for Health, Greg Hunt made the comment in a joint statement today.
The Ministers said the funding will further ensure that the countries of the Pacific including Fiji will be able to achieve full immunization coverage.
They said through a range of advance purchase agreements with manufacturers, the Australian Government is securing access to vaccines for its people, including the entire Pacific region and Southeast Asia.
Through a regional vaccine access and health security initiative, the Australian Government will provide a range of support including supplying safe and effective vaccine doses and delivering technical support.
The Australian Government identified the Indo-Pacific region as the engine of the new global economy and ensuring its quick recovery will stimulate economic activity and restore jobs.