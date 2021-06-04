51 new infections with Raiwai and Nakasi having new cases

A COVID positive patient at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital has died, however the cause of death is complications of his serious medical condition.

There are also 51 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as of now.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 48 of the new cases are linked to the existing clusters.

Six are from the CWM Hospital in Suva, 35 from Nawaka in Nadi, two from Vunimono, Nausori, four from the Ministry’s Incident Management Team and and one from Waila, Nausori.

One of the new cases is a primary contact of another case, and the connection to a cluster is currently being determined by contact tracing teams.



Two of the new cases are from Raiwai in Suva and Nakasi in Naisnu. Both are under investigation to determine whether they have links to other cases.

As for the deceased – Dr Fong says he was admitted in the CWM Hospital’s Acute Medical Ward and then tested positive for COVID-19.

His doctors have determined that he died due to complications of the serious medical condition that led him to his admission in hospital.

The Ministry has expressed its condolences to his family.

22 patients have recovered, which means there are now 684 active cases in isolation.



There have been 900 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021 with a total of 970 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020.

There have been 278 recoveries and four deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of four COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses.