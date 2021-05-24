46 health infringement notices issued

Nine people were among the 46 who were issued Public Health Infringement Notices over the last 24-hours.

The nine cases were found playing touch rugby in Ba yesterday and they were part of the 36 cases of PHINs recorded in the Western Division.

Of the 36, 22 PHINs were issued for social gatherings.

The Southern Division recorded four cases, two of which were for social gatherings and two others for failure to wear a mask.

One notice was issued in the Central Division for breach of curfew.