28 new COVID-19 cases, 16 from Navy cluster

The Ministry of Health has recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm.

23 of the new cases are linked to the existing clusters.

Two cases are from the Nawaka cluster, one from CWM Hospital and four from the FICAC cluster.

Article continues after advertisement

There are sixteen cases from the Navy cluster.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says three are close contacts of a case under investigation from Caubati announced yesterday.



Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong

One is under investigation with no known links to other cases at this stage and one case from Navosai Narere was tested after presenting to Valelevu Health Centre with symptoms, investigation is ongoing into any links between this case and other cases.

Doctor Fong says two patients have recovered, which means there are now 349 active cases in isolation. There have been 466 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021.

The Ministry has recorded a total of 536 cases in Fiji since the first case in March 2020, with 183 recoveries and 4 deaths.

Doctor Fong highlights current investigations into the situation at CWM Hospital indicate that so far the transmission is limited to specific areas of the hospital and this has allowed them to maintain services such as maternity and pediatrics, where our testing revealed no positive cases.



[Source: Fiji Police]

He adds corridors to the affected areas have been closed.

Doctor Fong says their FEMAT teams will set up field units at Vodafone Arena and FMF Arena to provide services that will complement the services we can currently provide at the CWM facility.

The Ministry has administered 43,406 first doses and 279 second doses from Monday, 31 May through yesterday.

“Most of the vaccinations this week have been in the Central and Western Divisions, where the current outbreak is centred. Since the beginning of the vaccination effort, a total of 34% of the national population has received one dose of the vaccine, and 3% have received two doses. Vaccinations will continue through Saturday and resume again on Monday, 7 June.”