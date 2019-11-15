COVID-19
$210m to be injected back into economy
March 26, 2020 10:17 pm
A total of $150 million in one-off payments will be made to those in the informal sector who are currently affected by the restricted movement in Lautoka.
The government COVID-19 Response Budget will inject $210 million back into the Fijian economy.
This combines with $60 million for those who can’t attend work in the restricted zone.
