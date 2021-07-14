13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19

1,043 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms we have 13 new COVID-19 deaths for the period of 14th July to 17th July.

The first COVID-19 death to report is a 77-year-old woman from Toorak.

She presented to the CWM Hospital Emergency Department in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died on the same day.

She was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 is a 49-year-old man from Vatuwaqa.

He presented to the CWM Hospital Emergency Department in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died on the same day, 15th July.

He received the 1st dose of the vaccine on the 14th June.

He had not received the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

This means that he was not fully vaccinated.

An 88-year-old woman from Nasinu died at home on 14/07/2021.

She was not vaccinated.

The fourth is a 68-year-old man from Cunningham.

He was brought to the FEMAT field hospital on 16/07/2021 and declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer.

This means that he died at home or on his way to the hospital.

His family reported that he had been unwell, with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath for at least seven days at home.

He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 76-year-old man from Laucala Beach.

He was brought to the FEMAT field hospital and noted to be in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened in the FEMAT field hospital and he died on the same day.

His family reported that he had been feeling unwell with a cough at home.

He received his 1st dose of the vaccine on 29/06/2021.

He had not received the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

This means that he was not fully vaccinated.

A 65-year-old man from Kinoya presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened in the FEMAT field hospital and she died on the same day.

She received the first dose of the vaccine in early-June.

She had not received the second dose.

The seventh is a 69-year-old woman from Samabula who presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

She was retrieved by a medical team to the FEMAT field hospital.

Her condition worsened in the FEMAT field hospital and she died on the same day.

She received the 1st dose of the vaccine in early-July.

She had not received the 2nd dose.

The eighth COVID-19 death to report is a 86-year-old man from Valelevu who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death to report is a 84-year-old woman from Raiwaqa who died at home.

She was not vaccinated.

The tenth deceased is a 60-year-old woman from Nausori.

She presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress. Her condition worsened at the medical facility and she died on the same day.

She was not vaccinated.

A 77-year-old woman from Narere presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress. Her condition worsened at the medical facility and she died on the same day (14/07/2021). Her family reported that she was unwell with COVID-19 symptoms two days before. She was not vaccinated.

The twelfth fatality is a 63-year-old man from Valelevu who died at home.

His family reported that he had been unwell with COVID-19 symptoms including cough and shortness of breath.

He received the first dose of the vaccine in early-June.

He had not received the second dose.

The thirteenth COVID-19 death to report is a 70-year-old woman from Toorak who died at home.

She was not vaccinated.

There have been seven more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths.

Doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 98 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 96 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 41 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 388 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 13,610 active cases.

There have been 17,444 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 17,514 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 3,765 recoveries.

There are 9 more deaths currently under investigation.

These will be discussed once investigations (including test results) and classifications are complete.

