116 new cases with one more death

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 15, 2021 10:34 pm
Naulu Health Centre temporarily closed today

There are 116 new cases of COVID-19 as of tonight with one death at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The new cases represent a new daily record having broken the previous high of 105 cases two days ago.

The deceased was a 73-year-old patient who tested positive 11 days ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this has been classified as a COVID-19 death.

More details soon.

 


[Source: Ministry of Health]

