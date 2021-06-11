116 new cases with one more death

There are 116 new cases of COVID-19 as of tonight with one death at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The new cases represent a new daily record having broken the previous high of 105 cases two days ago.

The deceased was a 73-year-old patient who tested positive 11 days ago.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this has been classified as a COVID-19 death.

More details soon.



[Source: Ministry of Health]