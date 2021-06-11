COVID-19
116 new cases with one more death
June 15, 2021 10:34 pm
Naulu Health Centre temporarily closed today
There are 116 new cases of COVID-19 as of tonight with one death at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.
The new cases represent a new daily record having broken the previous high of 105 cases two days ago.
The deceased was a 73-year-old patient who tested positive 11 days ago.
Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this has been classified as a COVID-19 death.
More details soon.
[Source: Ministry of Health]
