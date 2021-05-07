$1.9m COVID-19 lockdown relief paid

The Fiji National Provident Fund has paid out $1.9 million to its members who applied for the COVID-19 lockdown relief.

Of this the government top-up was more than $375, 500.

The FNPF received 12,828 applications for lockdown relief and as of this morning, they paid out 8,687 members.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says the remaining members will receive their lockdown relief on Wednesdays and Fridays.

He has called on Fijians to contact them via telephone, email or social media.

Vodonaivalu says the office continues to be crowded despite the fund advising its customers about limited services.

He adds the date of submission for the applications for the COVID-19 lockdown relief has been extended.

The relief will now close next week Monday.