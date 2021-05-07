Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|$1.9m COVID-19 lockdown relief paid|ADF provides $75k to RFMF|Hoteliers not banking on profit|COVID-19 LIVE briefing soon|ATMs are being cleaned says banks boss|Community screening not limited to any areas|Food demand high in Lautoka|Drivers urged to remain focused while behind the wheel|Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 protocols|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines|Innovation a way to keep business afloat|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations|Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Ministry scales up screening|Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital|Wainitarawau lockdown stands despite PS announcement|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

$1.9m COVID-19 lockdown relief paid

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 4:42 pm
The queue outside FNPF

The Fiji National Provident Fund has paid out $1.9 million to its members who applied for the COVID-19 lockdown relief.

Of this the government top-up was more than $375, 500.

The FNPF received 12,828 applications for lockdown relief and as of this morning, they paid out 8,687 members.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says the remaining members will receive their lockdown relief on Wednesdays and Fridays.

He has called on Fijians to contact them via telephone, email or social media.

Vodonaivalu says the office continues to be crowded despite the fund advising its customers about limited services.

He adds the date of submission for the applications for the COVID-19 lockdown relief has been extended.

The relief will now close next week Monday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.