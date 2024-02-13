COVID-19 recovery and climate change tops agenda

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum]

The global recovery from the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to address the existential threat of climate change were key topics discussed at the 5th PALM Ministerial Interim Meeting in Suva.

The meeting yesterday saw Foreign Ministers from Pacific Island countries map out Pacific strategies ahead of the Pacific Leader Meeting 10 which will be held in Tokoya, Japan this year.

Chair and Cook Islands Foreign Minister Tingika Elikana reflected on the significant developments observed since PALM9, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“PALM9 was held at a time when the Pacific region and indeed the world was grappling with COVID-19 pandemic. The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic has been devastating, and the Pacific is still trying to recover.”

Ministers at the meeting acknowledged the significant role played by the PALM process over the past quarter-century in fostering genuine partnerships and expressed determination to further strengthen it to better address the evolving opportunities and challenges of the region.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the friendly and cooperative relations between Japan and the PIF Members, underpinned by mutual trust and respect, as well as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

This commitment reflects their dedication to addressing shared challenges and advancing common interests in a collaborative manner.