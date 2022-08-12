Woman charged for alleged deception

Nadi Court. [File Photo]

A woman in her 60s has been charged with allegedly obtaining property by deception after she sold a piece of land twice to different buyers.

The accused from Lauwaki Village in Lautoka allegedly made arrangements in December to sell a piece of land for $30,000 to a 33-year-old accountant.

Police say she allegedly received $5,000 as a deposit from the accountant.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused then sold the same piece of land to another buyer and did not give the land to the accountant as agreed to in the Sales and Purchase Agreement.

Investigators from the Economic Crime Unit at the Criminal Investigations Department have arrested and charged the accused.

She is charged with one count of obtaining property by deception contrary to Section 317 (1) of Crimes Act 2009.

She will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.