Video man charged with alleged assault

A 37-year-old man who allegedly assaulted two police officers will appear in the Nadi Magistrates court today.

The man in the video has been charged with one count of serious assault.

It is believed this is the same man whose video went viral on social media over the weekend, whereby two officers were seen allegedly manhandling a man.

Article continues after advertisement

In the video, the two officers are seen pulling the man even as he tried to explain to them why he was not wearing his face mask properly.

It is also alleged that the man assaulted two police officers before the video was shot.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had said that the officers handled themselves professionally in what had become an unnecessary tense situation as members of the public tried to interfere with officers who were conducting their duties.

He says in this particular case they were escorting an individual back to the Station after he allegedly failed to cooperate and became confrontational with officers when asked about his failure to comply with COVID safe health regulations.

He says people were quick to make assumptions based on the carefully edited video that had one intention and that was to discredit the Police.