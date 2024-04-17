Two men charged for alleged robbery and burglary

[File Photo]

A 30-year-old man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case at Yadrana Settlement in Lami.

Police say the alleged incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The accused is alleged to have threatened the 30-year-old victim and later stole his phone.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

In another case of burglary and theft, a 29-year-old man was produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday, charged in relation to a case of burglary and theft in Narere.

The incident occurred on Friday last week.

The accused is alleged to have entered a home belonging to a 49-year-old manager in Narere, where he stole assorted items valued at over $6000.

The accused was subsequently arrested and charged with one count each of burglary, theft, and serious assault.

He has been remanded until the 30th of this month.