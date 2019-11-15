Home

Two charged, one released over Mead Road rampage

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 6, 2021 10:45 am
Two men who allegedly attacked three people in Mead Road Housing in Nabua will appear in the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon.

Both men are jointly charged with one count of damaging property, one count of criminal trespass, two counts of grievous harm, one count of act intent to cause grievous harm, and one count of theft.

The third suspect was questioned and released.

It’s alleged the two accused forced their way into a Public Rental Board flat and attacked six people over the weekend.

Two victims suffered knife wounds in the incident.

