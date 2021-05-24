Home

Court

Trial for trafficking to begin in April

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 2, 2022 12:45 pm
Seta Sanjana Ram. [File Image]

A woman who is facing 22 counts of trafficking charges has pleaded not guilty in the Suva High Court this morning.

Seta Sanjana Ram and her sister Geeta Anjana Chandar allegedly facilitated the travel of 17 Fijians who were exploited and became victims of human trafficking in New Zealand between April and September 2014.

They are charged with 17 counts of trafficking persons, 16 counts of obtaining property by deception, and two counts of money laundering.

It is alleged the two sisters obtained more than $52,142 from the 17 complainants by deception.

Only Ram was in court to take her plea this morning as her sister is still in Australia.

The State says it will call 23 witnesses, including 17 complainants, an investigation officer and immigration officers.

It will use receipts as evidence in court.

The court was also told by the defense that the second accused will not be in Fiji for the trial.

An Interpol Red Notice is also out against Geeta Anjana Chandra.

 

 

