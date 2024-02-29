Tavua couple handed suspended sentence

Ruci Kalokalo (left) and Laisiasa Rokobici

Ruci Kalokalo and Laisiasa Rokobici have been handed a suspended sentence for the charges of manslaughter and unlawful burial of their daughter, Alanieta Naituva, in Toko Tavua.

The Lautoka High Court had sentenced the couple to 12 months today but suspended for 3 years.

This basically means they should not commit any offence within 3 years or they will have to serve the full term.

During the trial, it was revealed that the couple either refused or neglected to take appropriate measures to transport their daughter to the hospital, ultimately resulting in her tragic demise, 4 years ago.