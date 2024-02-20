Tavua couple found guilty of manslaughter

Laisiasa Rokobici (left) and Ruci Kalokalo (left)

Ruci Kalokalo and Laisiasa Rokobici, the parents of Alanieta Naituva, have been convicted of manslaughter and unlawfully burying their seven-year-old daughter by the Lautoka High Court.

The verdict came after prosecution lawyer Saini Naibe presented evidence beyond reasonable doubt, highlighting the parents’ failure to provide necessary medical attention to their child between December 2020 and February 2021, leading to her tragic demise.

In delivering the judgment, Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge stressed the seriousness of the parents’ neglect, stating that they did not supply their daughter with any medical aid or medicine, despite being aware of the gravity of the situation and the high likelihood of her death.

He emphasized that Alanieta’s life could have been prolonged and potentially saved had medical assistance been sought promptly.

The judge characterized the parents’ actions as gross negligence, emphasizing that their breach of duty should be treated as a criminal offense.

Additionally, there was no dispute regarding the unlawful burial of the deceased child.

The sentencing hearing for Ruci Kalokalo and Laisiasa Rokobici is scheduled for next Monday.