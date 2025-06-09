Stepfather jailed for child rape

[File Photo]

A man who raped his stepdaughter has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months imprisonment by the Lautoka High Court.

He was convicted of two counts of rape.

High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma said the offences represented a gross breach of trust and a profound violation of the victim’s safety and dignity.

He said the victim was alone and vulnerable at home when the assaults took place and that the accused exploited his position as her stepfather for sexual gratification.

The judge emphasized the lasting psychological and emotional impact on the child, stating she experienced fear, depression, loss of normalcy and difficulty concentrating on schoolwork with some effects likely to remain for years.

Justice Sharma highlighted the serious aggravating factors in the case including the victim’s age, the substantial age difference between the accused and the child, the prevalence of the offences and the breach of sanctity of the familial relationship.

He states that rape of a child is among the most serious forms of sexual violence and that offenders must face severe penalties.

The accused was acquitted of one count of rape but convicted of two.

He is a first-time offender, married and the sole breadwinner of his family but the court found that personal circumstances carried little weight in sexual offence cases.

The judge said lengthy imprisonment was necessary to punish the offender, deter others and protect children.

