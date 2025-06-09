Former Kadavu Provincial officer jailed for corruption offences

A former Assistant Provincial Treasurer of the Kadavu Provincial Council has been sentenced to 13 months imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates Court.

44-year-old Suliasi Lau was convicted by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) on seven counts of obtaining a financial advantage and four counts of falsifying documents.

The court heard that between June and July 2019, Lau received provincial levy cash from four Kadavu villages but failed to deposit the funds into the Provincial Council account. He also misappropriated allowances meant for three village headmen, known as Turaga-ni-Koro.

In total, he unlawfully obtained $5,780.

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Lau was also found guilty of forging signatures on payment vouchers to facilitate the misappropriation of funds.

In sentencing, Acting Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola said the offences deprived village headmen of their rightful allowances and disadvantaged villagers who relied on proper administration of provincial funds.

While noting that Lau was a first-time offender and had made full restitution, the court ruled that a custodial sentence was necessary as a deterrent.

Lau has been granted 28 days to appeal the sentence.