Search on for convicted rapist

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 14-years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 12-years for rape.

The court heard that Jolame Lasawa raped an eight-year-old at Bagata village in Savusavu in September of 2008.

Lasawa was 18-years-old when he committed the heinous crime on an eight-year-old who was in Year 2 at the time.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Daniel Goundar highlighted that the only mitigating factors are the offender’s youth and his previous good character.

However, the nature and the gravity of the offence warrants a lengthy prison sentence as the victim was vulnerable due to her tender age.

He was tried in absentia in the Savusavu Magistrates Court.

Police have been tasked with the responsibility to apprehend Lasawa and commit him to prison.