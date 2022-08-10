Radrodro trial continues today

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro. [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro who is accused of allegedly breaching the Parliament Remuneration Act 2014 will again take the witness stand today as her trial continues at the Suva High Court.

The MP is standing trial for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

While giving evidence in Court, Radrodro said the Vodafone Fiji Search Warrant report produced as evidence actually corroborates her movements in fulfilling her parliamentary obligations.

When questioned about her residential address recorded in her passport details, utility bills, and correspondence with the Land Transport Authority, FRCS and other statutory bodies, Radrodro said she did not change it to ensure consistency in records kept by the different agencies.

The trial will start at 9am today.