State to address defence concerns in Bainimarama and Qiliho case

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Chief Sitiveni Qiliho in court today

The State has been granted 14 days by the court to address any issues the defence may have regarding the proposed facts in another case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Chief Sitiveni Qiliho.

This case was called today in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of unwarranted demands made by a public official, contrary to Section 355 (a)(b)(i) and (c)(ii) of the Crimes Act 2009.

It is alleged that between May 21, 2021, and August 18, 2021, while employed as a public official, he made an unwarranted demand with menaces to a former senior Police officer, Rusiate Tudravu by instructing him to terminate the employment of Penieli Nayare Ratei and Tomasi Naulu.



Former senior Police officer, Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

If Tudravu did not comply, he was told to hand in his resignation. It is alleged that Bainimarama used his official capacity as Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji to influence Tudravu.

Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009. It is alleged that between August 5 and August 18, 2021, while employed in the civil service as the Commissioner of Police, he reviewed the disciplinary decision made by Tudravu, the Acting Commissioner of Police against Naulu which was a fine equivalent to two working days’ pay.

Contrary to this decision, Qiliho terminated the employment of the two officers.



Former Police Chief Sitiveni Qiliho

Qiliho faces another charge of abuse of office for allegedly reviewing Tudravu’s disciplinary decision which fined Ratei the equivalent of five working days’ pay and terminating Ratei’s employment contrary to the decision.

The duo were sentenced last Thursday and are currently serving their terms in prison.

Senior defense counsel Devanesh Sharma informed the court that he needs a soft copy of the agreed facts and clarification on the statement given by the State’s primary witness, former Police Chief of Operations Rusiate Tudravu.

In response, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku assured the court that they would meet with Tudravu to clarify any pending questions the defense may have about his statement.



Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku

Rabuku also stated that they would resolve any issues related to the PTC as they aim to set a hearing date for this case this year.

The case has been adjourned to June 10.