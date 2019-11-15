Pastor on rape allegation to stand trial on Wednesday

A 36-year-old pastor who allegedly raped a student in Nausori last year will stand trial from Wednesday.

Ravinesh Chand is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

His trial was to start today, however, it was moved to Wednesday as the defense lawyer is currently engaged in another matter in the Lautoka High Court.

Chand will now be represented by another lawyer.

He is alleged to have committed the offenses on the student who is a member of his congregation in Luvuluvu Road, Nausori in March last year.

It’s alleged he lured the victim by inviting the victim into his car for a drive.