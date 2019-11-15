Home

Court

Nausori hairdresser charged for hard drugs possession

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 31, 2020 12:40 pm
A hairdresser will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today after being arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

A hairdresser will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today after being arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The 45-year-old man was arrested after a raid at his property resulted in the seizure of clear plastics containing white crystals confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The search also resulted in the discovery of sachets of dried leaves tested positive as marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drugs.

Meanwhile, in Savusavu, a 17 -year -old farmer will be produced in court today following the discovery of clear plastic containing bullets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil tested positive as marijuana.

Officers on mobile patrol arrested the accused in Savusavu town last Friday.

He has been charged with One Count of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drug.

