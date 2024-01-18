Nadi officer yet to be charged

[File Photo]

A police officer who was supposed to appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court in relation to the major drug bust in Nadi is yet to be charged.

The officer is still in custody as investigation continues.

It is alleged that on January 14th, the officer stationed at Namaka Police Station took advantage of the situation while unloading confiscated drug containers from Legalega to the Namaka Police Bureau.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The officer allegedly scooped spilt crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine from a wrapped container and subsequently fled the scene.