Court

Nadi man to front court for alleged murder

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 10:28 am
A man in his 20s has been charged with allegedly causing the death of a 50-year old gardener in Nadi on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm the accused allegedly stabbed the victim several times resulting in his death.

Both are from Waimalika Nadi.

The accused will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

 

