Nadi man to front court for alleged murder

A man in his 20s has been charged with allegedly causing the death of a 50-year old gardener in Nadi on Thursday afternoon.
Police confirm the accused allegedly stabbed the victim several times resulting in his death.
Both are from Waimalika Nadi.
Article continues after advertisement
The accused will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.
Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.
Live
Tune In
- 95.4 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 95.2 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 95.6 FM
- Tavua
- 95.8 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 102.6 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 102.4 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 102.8 FM
- Tavua
- 103.0 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 97.8 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 97.6 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 98.0 FM
- Tavua
- 98.2 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 93.0 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 92.8 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 93.2 FM
- Tavua
- 93.4 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 100.2 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 100.0 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 100.4 FM
- Tavua
- 100.6 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 105.0 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 104.8 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 105.2 FM
- Tavua
- 105.4 FM
- Rakiraki