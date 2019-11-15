Nadi Magistrate contradicts earlier ruling

Nadi Magistrate who acquitted three people for breaches of the Public Health Act, has convicted and fined an individual for the same offence.

Siromi Turaga today fined a 30-year-old welder Abdul Ashram $300 for disobeying lawful order.

Ashram of Qeleloa, Nadi pleaded guilty to disobeying lawful orders of the Prime Minister by breaching the curfew hours from 8pm to 5am.

Ashram told the Court that he was walking home because he finished work after 8pm and could not find a taxi and was apprehended by police mobile patrol unit.

However, the same Magistrate on the same charge earlier acquitted three people saying the Prime Minister had no powers to make any directives under the Public Health Act.