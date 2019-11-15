MP Sharma bailed over alleged domestic violence

The 41-year old Government Member of Parliament who is alleged in a case of domestic violence has been granted bail.

Rohit Ritesh Sharma was produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court this morning.

Sharma is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that he assaulted his wife on Sunday at their home in Davuilevu Housing.

Bail has been set at $1,000 with two sureties at $500 each.