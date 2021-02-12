Man to reappear in court for alleged threats against AG

A man alleged to have called for the killing of the Attorney General on social media will reappear in the Suva Magistrates today.

The social media posting is alleged to have been made six days ago against Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Isikeli Komaisavai of Suva is charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

Article continues after advertisement

A report was lodged by the Minister after the accused allegedly called for his death in the i-taukei language.

The prosecution yesterday did not object to his bail, however, they asked the court to impose strict bail conditions.

Komaisavai informed the court that he has two sureties, however, he was not able to arrange the cash bail of $500.

He was been remanded in custody overnight at Totogo Police Station to make arrangements for the cash bail.

The matter will be called again this morning.