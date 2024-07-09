Man to appear in court for alleged sexual assault

A man in his 20s will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

It is alleged that on the night of June 27th this year, the accused, who is known to the family, offered to take the victim from her grandfather’s home, where she had been sleeping, to her mother after she woke up crying.

Along the way, the accused is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim before taking her home.

The victim relayed the incident to her mother, after which a report was lodged at the Nabouwalu Police Station.

The accused has been charged with one count of sexual assault.